Greenleaf Trust Purchases Shares of 6,067 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,855 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Match Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,262,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,072,000 after acquiring an additional 217,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Match Group by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 83,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $42.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

