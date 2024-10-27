Greenleaf Trust Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $36,993,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,504,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,789,000 after purchasing an additional 357,907 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,475,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 862,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after purchasing an additional 223,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,969,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 220,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $45.54 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $46.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

