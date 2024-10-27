Greenleaf Trust Sells 547 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupree Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 98,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 66,577 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 47,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.