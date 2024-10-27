Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 1,516 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Repligen by 240.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 601,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,866,000 after purchasing an additional 425,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,749,000 after buying an additional 237,884 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 26.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,363,000 after buying an additional 199,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Repligen by 39.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 121,305 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Repligen by 494.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 80,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 66,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,969.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $135.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,385.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.04. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

