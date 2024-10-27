Greenleaf Trust Has $330,000 Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 300.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 582.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REG stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.72. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $75.26.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

REG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

