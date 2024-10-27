Signaturefd LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 60.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $272.64 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.51.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

