Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LI. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,626,000. SIH Partners LLLP increased its position in Li Auto by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 890,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 744,419 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,816,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 806.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 148,937 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 123,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.66.

LI stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

