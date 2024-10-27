Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

