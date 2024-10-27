Greenleaf Trust Makes New $240,000 Investment in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 80,650 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth approximately $627,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 167,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,235,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after buying an additional 964,762 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $28.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $31.72.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

