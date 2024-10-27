Greenleaf Trust Invests $233,000 in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,221 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $3,808,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in UMB Financial by 35.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,321,000 after purchasing an additional 394,578 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,968,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $104.07 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $61.18 and a 52 week high of $113.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.22. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

UMBF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

In related news, Director Tamara Peterman acquired 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.56 per share, with a total value of $39,425.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at $737,440.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tamara Peterman acquired 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.56 per share, with a total value of $39,425.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at $737,440.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $2,473,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,988,036.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,884 over the last three months. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

