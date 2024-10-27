Greenleaf Trust Acquires 416 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Catalent were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 45.7% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 25.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 456.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $59.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a report on Saturday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,251.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,730 shares of company stock worth $751,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

