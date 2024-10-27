TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Lowered to $198.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from $209.00 to $198.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on TFI International from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on TFI International from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TFI International from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $158.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TFI International from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Get TFI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFII

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $133.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $106.84 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in TFI International by 83.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TFI International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.