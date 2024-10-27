Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $171.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.73.

TRI stock opened at $164.78 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $176.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.75.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

