TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $171.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $180.00 to $171.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $152.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cormark raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $149.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Get TFI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International

TFI International Stock Down 0.8 %

TFI International stock opened at $133.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.84 and its 200-day moving average is $142.51. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $106.84 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,583,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,891,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 111,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after buying an additional 87,223 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,118,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 226,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.