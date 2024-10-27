Desjardins Trims TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Target Price to $204.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from $209.00 to $204.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on TFI International from $174.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TFI International from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $133.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.84 and a 200-day moving average of $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International has a 1-year low of $106.84 and a 1-year high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TFI International’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,583,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TFI International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $10,118,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

