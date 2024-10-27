Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.06.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.80. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $615.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $399,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,121.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,599.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 149,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,891 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 25.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,883 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 186.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,531,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $224,912,000 after acquiring an additional 133,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

