Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT Raised to $40.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $447.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 77.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

