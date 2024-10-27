NiSource (NYSE:NI) PT Raised to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $35.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 11.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 62,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

