Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.38. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.