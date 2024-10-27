Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $287.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $285.00 to $287.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NSC. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $294.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.16.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $251.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.00. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,819.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $921,565. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

