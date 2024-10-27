Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Cut to $129.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $164.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $112.74 and a one year high of $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.22 and a 200 day moving average of $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 56.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4,265.9% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

