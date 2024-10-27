Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading 1.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $167.40 and last traded at $166.80. Approximately 4,058,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 19,395,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

