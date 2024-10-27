Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $569.98 and last traded at $564.30. 168,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,050,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $564.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

