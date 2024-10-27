Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $20.82. 3,136,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 29,903,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 510.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after buying an additional 8,638,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 43.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,400.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $31,917,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

