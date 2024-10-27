Greenleaf Trust Has $298,000 Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ciena were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $664,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ciena by 399.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 241.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth $224,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $64.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $69.91.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. BNP Paribas lowered Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,877.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $568,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

