Greenleaf Trust Has $276,000 Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.6 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $174.83 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

