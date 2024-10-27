Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,392 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,066,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after acquiring an additional 242,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,091,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after buying an additional 181,558 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 321,772 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,430,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 357,460 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,417,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 509,541 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN opened at $4.92 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

