Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $65,004,367.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $65,004,367.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $617,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $62,574,496.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $207.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.42.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

