5,873 Shares in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 907.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 0.3 %

QDEL stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 158,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $6,141,796.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,444,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,907,752.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 688,786 shares of company stock valued at $27,617,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QDEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

