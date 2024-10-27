9,549 Shares in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Tenaris by 30.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 103,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tenaris from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

NYSE:TS opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.43. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $40.72.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.38). Tenaris had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

