Signaturefd LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,325.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 85,772 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total transaction of $40,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,853.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total transaction of $40,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,853.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,632 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $116.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day moving average of $134.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.36. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.