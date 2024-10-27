Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 12,987 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,987 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $19.78 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -659.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

