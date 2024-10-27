AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) & RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Head to Head Survey

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Free Report) and AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and AirSculpt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A AirSculpt Technologies -1.77% 6.42% 2.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 78.8% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A AirSculpt Technologies 0 5 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and AirSculpt Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

AirSculpt Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.68%. Given AirSculpt Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AirSculpt Technologies is more favorable than RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and AirSculpt Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $4.50 1.34 AirSculpt Technologies $193.03 million 1.70 -$4.48 million $0.02 285.50

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AirSculpt Technologies. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AirSculpt Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AirSculpt Technologies beats RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. It also operates acute hospitals, medical care centers, and rehabilitation hospitals. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Bad Neustadt an der Saale, Germany.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure. It also provides AirSculpt+, a procedure that permanently removes fat and tightens the skin with unparalleled precision and finesse; and AirSculpt Smooth, an advanced cellulite removal tool. In addition, it provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas, such as the stomach, back, and buttocks; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient’s own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas. The company’s body contouring procedures also include the Power BBL, a Brazilian butt lift procedure; the Up a Cup, a breast enhancement procedure; and the Hip Flip, an hourglass contouring procedure. It operates various centers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

