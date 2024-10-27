Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 271,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,613 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 822.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $131,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $21.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.