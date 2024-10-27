Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.18.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:RSG opened at $199.83 on Tuesday. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $145.32 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 25.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

