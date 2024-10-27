Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,693 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.92%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.