Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

Corning Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE GLW opened at $46.25 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

