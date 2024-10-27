Brokerages Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Target Price at $79.73

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in CarMax by 10.0% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.1% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

