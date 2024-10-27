Brokerages Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Target Price at $79.73

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.73.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.
Shares of CarMax stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
