Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target at $62.57

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2024

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLAY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $502,087.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,768,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,023,000 after buying an additional 1,542,154 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 273.6% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,943,000 after acquiring an additional 736,345 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after purchasing an additional 626,497 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,300,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,229,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.