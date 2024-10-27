Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target at $62.57

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $502,087.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,768,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,023,000 after buying an additional 1,542,154 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 273.6% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,943,000 after acquiring an additional 736,345 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after purchasing an additional 626,497 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,300,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,229,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAY opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

