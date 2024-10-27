Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 912 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 352.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IOO opened at $99.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

