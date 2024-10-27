Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. TD Cowen cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,521,000 after buying an additional 722,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,163,000 after acquiring an additional 211,637 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,325,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after acquiring an additional 167,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after acquiring an additional 691,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

