Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $69.11 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -71.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

