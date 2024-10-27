Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,596,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,847,000 after buying an additional 5,512,333 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $33,337,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 896.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after buying an additional 583,781 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,629,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,632,000 after buying an additional 442,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.7% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,433,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after buying an additional 399,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,724. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.22 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

