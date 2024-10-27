Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $83.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.19. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $90.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

