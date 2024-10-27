NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $15.01. 3,845,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 32,051,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Get NU alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NU. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of NU by 1,074.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 131,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 119,972 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its stake in shares of NU by 223.1% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 3,802,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,500 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of NU by 1,774.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 907,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 859,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.