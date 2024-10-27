Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, a growth of 332.2% from the September 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 365.3 days.
Venture Price Performance
Shares of VEMLF opened at $10.44 on Friday. Venture has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.
About Venture
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Venture
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.