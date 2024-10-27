V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Up 190.3% in October

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 190.3% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

V Technology Stock Performance

V Technology stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. V Technology has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $18.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86.

V Technology Company Profile

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

