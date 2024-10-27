V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Up 190.3% in October

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 190.3% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
V Technology Stock Performance
V Technology stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. V Technology has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $18.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86.
V Technology Company Profile
