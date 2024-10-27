Short Interest in VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Drops By 70.0%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of VCVOF opened at $5.91 on Friday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

