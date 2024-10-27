Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Up 372.2% in October

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 372.2% from the September 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 680.0 days.
Vallourec Price Performance
Shares of Vallourec stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63.
Vallourec Company Profile
