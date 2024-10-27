Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Short Interest Update

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the September 30th total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

VIMGF opened at C$3.56 on Friday. Vimian Group AB has a 1-year low of C$2.68 and a 1-year high of C$4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.10.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

