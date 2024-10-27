Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Short Interest Update

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the September 30th total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
VIMGF opened at C$3.56 on Friday. Vimian Group AB has a 1-year low of C$2.68 and a 1-year high of C$4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.10.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile
